UTTAR PRADESH LABOURER RECEIVES OVER TWO BILLION RUPEES INTO HIS ACCOUNT IN BASTI POLICE LAUNCH PROBE

Basti: In a startling development reported from Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, a laborer in the district virtually became a billionaire overnight with billions of rupees deposited into his account, sources said. However, in an anti-climax to the story, the huge money is now becoming trouble for him with the Income Tax issuing a notice to him asking to pay a huge chunk from the money as Income Tax.

Sources said that the incident has been reported from Bataniya village of Lalganj police station area. Shivprasad, who works as a laborer in Delhi said that a few days ago, he received a notice from the Income Tax Department. Shivprasad said that in the notice, the IT Department has informed him about the deposit of over Rs 2 billion 21 crore 30 lakh in cash in his bank account.

Shivprasad said that over Rs 4.58 lakh had been deducted from the account as Income Tax. Shivprasad is not able to understand which current account is there in his name, in which so much money has been deposited. Shivprasad, who grinds marble, expressed apprehension that his PAN card had gone missing in 2019.