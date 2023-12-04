UTTAR PRADESH JUDGE WHOSE BROTHER ORDERED SURVEY OF GYANVAPI MOSQUE PROVIDED WITH ADDITIONAL SECURITY AFTER DEATH THREATS

Varanasi: The brother of the judge who ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Uttar Pradesh last year has allegedly received death threats prompting authorities to provide him security, sources said. Sources said that the complainant identified as Civil Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar. Diwakar's brother judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who heard the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case had in July last year passed an order to conduct a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises to ascertain whether the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple as claimed by the Hindu plaintiffs in the case.

Divulging further details into the case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Varanasi, Ashok Kumar Meena said that Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar has written a a letter to him requesting that security be provided to him after the death threats. In his complaint, Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar said that after his judge brother Ravi Kumar Diwakar passed the order to conduct the videogfraphy survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, he had received a hand-written threat letter.

Although nine police personnel were deployed for his security, the complainant judge said that a few days ago, an agent of the banned outfit Popular Front of India was arrested near his residence posing a threat to his life. He asked the SP Varanasi to provide him and additional security in this regard. Following the complaint, the District Police administration has provided the judge with additional security, sources said.

Meanwhile, the District Court Varanasi on Thursday Nov 30 provided 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India to submit the report of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.