Lucknow: In a rare surgery, doctors at the Pediatric Surgery Department of the King George's Medical Unversity (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow saved the life of a 13-month-old girl by removing a fetus from the abdomen of the baby formed due due a rare congenital disorder, official said. Siddharth Nagar residents Shahjad Alam and Rahima Khatoon have got a sigh of relief as their infant girl underwent a successful, but complicated surgery which lasted for about three hours, at the KGMU Lucknow on July 31.

The surgery was led by Pediatric surgeon Prof JD Rawat who was assisted by Dr Satish Verma from the Department of Anaesthesia, Dr Sarvesh Kumar Gupta and sister Anju. Elaborating about the rare surgery, Prof Rawat said that the girl is now in a stable condition and has been shifted to the ward where she is doing well.

He said that the fetus which had developed inside the abdomen of the baby girl weighed 1.5 kg and had entangled the membrane of the large vein, artery, left kidney and left lung of the baby. The girl's parents thanked the doctors at the hospital for saving the life of their baby. They said that they were worried about the condition of their little daughter whose abdomen had been swelling for the past five months now.

Due to the swelling, the girl was not eating of drinking anything leading to weight loss. The parents got the child treated at many places, but did not get any relief, they said. The worried parents finally reached the trauma center of KGMU Lucknow with the girl in critical condition where the baby underwent the successful surgery.

The disorder is called 'fetus in fetu' in medical jargon and refers to the asymmetric monozygotic twins, where the parasitic twin develops abnormally inside the body of the host twin. This is a rare disease, which occurs in one person in five lakhs.