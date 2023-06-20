Ghazipur: The family members of a groom in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district forced his younger brother to marry his newly-married wife after he failed to tell the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when asked about the politician.

The bizarre incident came to light at Saidpur police station area of Ghazipur district on Saturday. Soon after the man got married, during the Khichdi ceremony, the groom was asked by his sister-in-law to name the Prime Minister of the country. When he could not tell the name of PM Narendra Modi, the bride's relatives considered him a 'half-minded' man and forced his younger brother to marry his just-married wife on the spot.

Earlier, the marriage of Shiv Shankar (27), son of Ram Avtar and a resident of Nasirpur village under Saidpur police station area, was fixed on June 11 with Ranjana, daughter of Lakhedu Ram, resident of Basant Patti village under Karanda police station area. Six months ago, the girl's side had offered tilak to the boy. Since then, the boy and the girl used to talk to each other through mobile. Accordingly, the marriage took place on June 11.

The boy's father, Ram Avtar, alleged that the people from the girl's side got his daughter-in-law married to her younger son Anant, who had gone to attend the wedding. Avtar also accused the kin of his daughter-in-law of forcing the marriage on his younger son.

He further said the people from his daughter-in-law's side suddenly came to his house and started pressurising him for sending her for 'farewell.' When he refused the move, the bride was forcefully taken away by them. A complaint was lodged with the local police station regarding the matter.