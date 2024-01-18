UTTAR PRADESH GOVT CREATING GREEN CORRIDOR FOR VISITORS AHEAD OF RAM MANDIR INAUGURATION

Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming inauguration of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government is creating a green corridor for the city through four different routes for smooth conduct of traffic during the mega event. Sources said that apart from transport corporation buses and private buses, private taxis will operate uninterrupted through the green corridor.

Sources said that Principal Secretary of Transport Department Venkateshwar Lu took a review meeting of the preparations for the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in the auditorium room of the Transport Corporation on Wednesday. The Principal Secretary informed that a green corridor will be built on the Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Varanasi-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya routes.

It was informed that in a bid to ensure smooth movement of devotees coming to Ayodhya, the green corridor will be set up for two months and it will be extended further as per requirement. Besides, the Railways is also operating Aastha Express for the devotees coming to Ayodhya. To facilitate the transportation of the devotees, the Transport Corporation will also operate electric buses.

The Principal Secretary directed the officials to ensure that taxis, electric autos and buses are easily available and the drivers/conductors are in uniform. The drivers and conductors will be tested with breath analyzer to deal with drunken driving. Besides, overspeeding and overloading will also be checked through interceptors, in a bid to prevent accidents.