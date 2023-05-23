UTTAR PRADESH GORAKHPUR MAN BOOKED FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KILL CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered at Chinhat police station in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh over alleged death threats to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and UP Congress Committee's media coordinator Lalan Kumar, officials said on Tuesday. Chinhat police station in-charge Alok Rai said that a FIR has been registered against a youth named Manoj Kumar Rai, a resident of Gorakhpur for issuing death threats to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Lalan Kumar.

In the complaint, UP Congress Committee's media coordinator Lalan Kumar said that the accused Manoj Kumar Rai called Lalan Kumar March 25 and threatened to kill him and Rahul Gandhi. UP Congress leader Lalan Kumar further said that the accused while threatening to kill him identified himself as Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur.

Kumar said that as soon as he picked up the call, the accused Manoj Rai started abusing him and threatening to kill him and Rahul Gandhi. Kumar said that accused Manoj Rai started threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and made derogatory remarks against him. Lalan Kumar said that after receiving death threats, he had complained to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, after which his FIR has now been registered into the matter.

It is learnt that the case has been registered into the alleged threats to Lalan Kumar and Rahul Gandhi at Chinhat police station on Monday, two months after the complaint lodged in this regard. It is learnt that the police have attributed the delay in filing the case against the accused to the inability to source the call recording of the alleged death threats.