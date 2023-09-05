UTTAR PRADESH GIRL STUDENT RAPED IN MOVING CAR ON PRETEXT OF GETTING A JOB BEATEN ACCUSED HELD

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A girl student, was allegedly raped in a moving car, while she was coming home from college on Friday last, police said on Tuesday. The victim, who was studying Bachelor of Arts (BA), is a resident of Jahangirabad town.

Dehat Superintendent of Police Bajranbali Chaurasia said that while the student returning home from college, one of her acquaintances Dheeraj took her to the city on the pretext of getting her a job on a bike. "In the middle, he took her in a car. Her acquaintance raped her in a moving car. The accused even thrashed the victim, when she resisted. The accused also snatched her mobile phone. The accused shot an obscene video and threatened to make it viral if she informed the police," the police official added.

The SP also said that the accused threw the victim on a roadside in the Aurangabad area and fled from the spot. Police said that the victim gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her kin, following which her mother lodged a complaint.

Police said they have arrested the accused after registering a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POSCO. Meanwhile, Circle Officer Anupshahar Anvita Upadhyay said that police are probing the case.

