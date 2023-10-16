UTTAR PRADESH GIRL DIES BY SUICIDE AFTER NEIGHBOURS ATTEMPTED TO RAPE HER

Agra: A 19-year-old girl died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Agra after two youths tried to rape her and threatened to make videos secretly filmed by them while she was bathing viral.

The incident took place at a village under the Kheragarh police station area. The father of the girl alleged that those youths blackmailed his daughter after filming obscene videos that were secretly taken by them.

In his complaint, he said two days ago both the accused entered their house and tried to rape her. When the girl protested, the accused beat her and also put a knife in her neck. ACP Kheragarh Mahesh Kumar said that on the complaint of the girl's father, a case has been registered against two youths of the same village.

Both the accused are absconding. Police teams have gathered in search of them. The body of the girl was found at her house on Saturday. On Sunday, the girl's father filed a complaint in Kheragarh police station.

The father alleged that neighbours Abhishek and Vishnu have been continuously harassing his daughter for a long time. The accused youth also made a video of his daughter while she was bathing. On October 13, Abhishek and Vishnu entered her house through the terrace.

When the girl protested, she was beaten. ACP Kheragarh Mahesh Kumar said that on the complaint of the victim's father, a case has been registered against both the accused under sections 323, 354, 452, 306.

On Sunday, police reached the spot upon receiving information. The police conducted a post-mortem of the girl's body. The girl's father has also handed over a suicide note which was found at the room to police.

Suicide is not a solution