UTTAR PRADESH GANGSTER SURRENDERS IN UNIQUE WAY REACHES POLICE STATION WITH PLACARD SAYING YOGI BABA PROTECT ME

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): A 'gangster' surrendered in a unique manner in the Sahaswan police station in the Budaun district. He arrived with a placard hanging around his neck. It was written on the placard - 'Yogi Baba please protect me, I will never slaughter cows again'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is fondly called as 'Yogi Baba'. It is understood that the gangster was absconding for a long time. Despite extensive searches by the police, he was not found.

Mohammad Alam, son of Noor Mohammad, a resident of village Khairpur Khairati, was "involved in cow slaughter", a senior police official said. A case was registered against him under the 'Gangster Act'.

It is understood that on Monday, when police personnel at the Sahaswan police station were busy with their work, Mohammad Alam reached there to surrender with a placard tied around his neck.