UTTAR PRADESH FOUR OF FAMILY KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT ONE INJURED

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Four members of a family died after the ambulance in which they were taking their deceased member home was hit by a vehicle on Friday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, police said

Another member of the family was seriously injured in the horrific accident that took place in Purva Kotwali area of the district. Police sent the four bodies for postmortem while the injured has been admitted to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said that Dhaniram (73), a resident of Maurawan village under Maurawan police station area was undergoing treatment for a prolonged period and died at Halat Hospital in Kanpur on Thursday. His wife and four daughters were bringing his body to the village in an ambulance.

At around 5.45 am when the ambulance reached near Billeswar temple in Purva Kotwali area, it suddenly collided with an unidentified vehicle that came from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that Prema (70) and her three daughters, Manjula (45), Anjali (40) and Ruby (30) died on the spot. Another daughter Sudha was injured.

On receiving information about the accident, a police team comprising SP Siddharth Shankar Meena, ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh and CO Deepak Singh reached the spot and admitted Sudha to Unnao district hospital for treatment.

ASP Singh said that the passers-by informed the Purva police station about the accident. Following which senior officials reached the spot with a team. Police said that a probe has been initiated and search is on for the ambulance driver, who absconded after the accident.

Instructions have been given to check the CCTV cameras installed in the town to find the unknown vehicle that collided with the ambulance, Singh said.