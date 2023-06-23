Ghazipur: The health of former Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, who is serving a four-year-old sentence in a kidnapping-and-murder case, has deteriorated with the authorities rushing in a team of doctors for his health check-up, an official said on Friday. Dr. Anand Mishra, Principal of Maharishi Vishwamitra Autonomous Medical College, Ghazipur, said that the health of former MP Afzal Ansari deteriorated on Thursday night.

Dr Mishra said that Ansari already has high blood pressure and diabetes for which he is taking medicicines. Following the deterioration of Ansari's health, a three-member panel of doctors conducted his health examination. The health of former MP Afzal Ansari is fine now, Dr Mishra said. Dr. Anand Mishra said that they will take whatever steps are necessary for the well being of the former Ghazipur MP.

Over the reason for Ansari's illness, Dr Anand Mishra said that due to excessive heat, humidity and stress, patients with high blood pressure and sugar face health issues. It can be recalled that former Ghazipur MP, Afzal Ansari was on Apr. 29 this year, sentenced to four years in jail in an alleged kidnapping-and-murder case by a court in Uttar Pradesh.

On May 1, his Lok Sabha membership was also terminated under the Representation of the People Act. Afzal Ansari is serving his sentence in Ghazipur District Jail and his trial petition is pending in Allahabad High Court. The next hearing on this will be on July 4. Pertinently, Ansari's brother and criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was also convicted in the same case and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The Ansari brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then MLA from Ghazipur, Krishnanad Rai, on Nov. 29, 2005 along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.