UTTAR PRADESH FIVE CHILDREN DROWN WHILE TAKING BATH IN POND

Rae Bareli: Five children, including two siblings were drowned in a pond in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli while taking a bath on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Mangata Ka Purwa village of Gadaganj police station area in Rae Bareli. By the time, villagers pulled the children out of water, they were already dead. Police have initiated an inquiry and all five bodies were sent for postmortem. The entire village is in grief following the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu's son Amit and daughter Sonam, Vikram's daughters Vaishali and Rupali and Jeetu's daughter Ritu. All were residents of Mangata's Purva village under Gadaganj police station area. All the children had gone for a bath in the pond located near the village, police said.

According to police, the children drowned likely due to sudden rise in the water level. Children started shouting after sensing trouble and people in the area rushed there after hearing their screams. They pulled out the children from water but they had already succumbed to their injuries. A huge crowd gathered on the spot after the incident. On getting information about the accidental death, police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. An investigation has been initiated and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

CO Dalmau Inderpal Singh said: "It has been reported that five children of Mangata ka Purva village drowned while taking a bath in the pond. Police reached the spot on information and have started an investigation into the incident."