UTTAR PRADESH FEARING POLICE ENCOUNTER CRIMINAL SURRENDERS BEFORE POLICE IN SAMBHAL

Sambhal A criminal in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh surrendered before the police fearing an encounter by the police on Tuesday officials said Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra while confirming the development said that the gangster identified as Jabul a resident of Haibatpur village of Sambhal district of UP surrendered before the police at Hayat Nagar police station on Tuesday Taking legal action against the accused the police took the accused into custody and later produced him in the court for further proceedings It is said that fearing repercussions Jabul reached the police station with a poster in his hand while surrendering before the police It is said that on the poster the surrendered gangster had written Sir don t shoot me I am a criminal of the Gangster Act sir arrest me Also read UP 3 accused of killing Atiq Ashraf produced in court police seek 7day custodyAn official said that the accused Jabul was wanted under the Gangster Act at Riyasat Hayat Nagar police station Jabul was named in various cases including cow slaughter and had been booked under the Gangster Act The surrender by the gangster comes over a week after gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed on live TV by three men in Prayagraj on the night of Apr 15 The three shooters Lovelesh Tiwari Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya shot at Atiq and Ashraf while the latter were being taken by the UP police for a medical checkup Atiq and Ashraf had been arrested in the Umesh Pal murder case Umesh Pal was the key witness in the murder of Raju Pal Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Police said that the three shooters were acting on their own and wanted to make a name for themselves in the world of crime