Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) : A father was so upset over his daughter's love marriage that he performed the last rites for her as per the strict Hindu rituals. The local public were aghast at the man carrying out funeral rites for his own living daughter whatever may be her deed. Not only this, the man printed the last rites ceremony of his daughter on a card and sent it to friends and relatives.

Apart from this, people were also requested to participate in the program for the peace of the soul. The incident took place at a colony in Tundla area of ​​the district. A person living here has retired from the Electricity Department. His daughter is a government teacher. After the daughter got a job, the father was looking for a boy for her marriage.

Meanwhile, the girl had a love affair with a young man from the neighbourhood. The father tried to convince the daughter a lot, but she did not agree. Due to the different castes of the girl and the boy, the family members of the girl were against this relationship. He explained a lot to the daughter but she remained firm on her insistence.

The girl left the house with her lover on 20th May. After this, she also married her lover. She is living at another place away from her father. Displeased with this, the father ended all relations with her. He considered her dead. After this, the angry father reached Soron in Kasganj district and held the last rites for his daughter.

In the last rites card, the father wrote, 'my daughter has passed away, for whose soul's peace, the death feast and pind daan have been confirmed to be held on Sunday. Please come and give peace to the hell-going soul'.