UTTAR PRADESH FATHER DAUGHTER DUO FALL ILL AFTER CONSUMING SAMOSA CONTAINING DEAD LIZARD IN HAPUR

Hapur: A man and his daughter fell ill after consuming samosa containing a dead lizard in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Thursday. It is learnt that the incident took place at a village in Pilkhuwa area of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. An official said that Ajay, son of Manoj Kumar, resident of New Arya Nagar on Wednesday bought five samosas from a shop in Mohalla Kishanganj.

Manoj Kumar said that when the daughter started eating samosa at home, the family was shocked to find a lizard in it. Within some time, the health of Kumar and his daughter started deteriorating. As the daughter's condition worsened, she was admitted to the hospital. Videos and photos of lizard being found in samosas have also gone viral on social media.

The affected family has also informed the food department about this. On receiving the information, Food Officer Om Prakash reached the spot with a team to ascertain the cause of the illness. Om Prakash that the entire matter is being investigated. The sample has been sent to the laboratory and action will be taken according to the sample reports, he said.