Uttar Pradesh family of three stranded in Israel; relatives demand evacuation

Amroha: Amid the raging war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli military, a family from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh is stranded in Israel with their relatives back home appealing the government to evacuate the family. Many Indians are currently stranded in Israel, including the daughter and son-in-law of BJP leader Sardar Surendra Singh, resident of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

The relatives of the family are worried about the well being of the family and are stuck to the TV screen and newspapers to know about the well-being of their dear ones. Talking to ETV Bharat, BJP leader Sardar Surendra Singh, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony (I) of Amroha city said that his daughter Jaideep Kaur and son-in-law, Mohit Randhawa, resident of village Shaulda in Kithore police station area of Meerut district are currently stuck in Israel in the backdrop of the country's declared war against Palestine.

Randhawa and Kaur also has a three-year-old daughter, Kirat Kaur, who is also stranded with them. Surendra Singh said that he has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to the safe return of the stranded family. He demanded that all the Indians stranded in Israel should be brought back safely to India as soon as possible.

“Earlier also in the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government had done the same. Therefore, our family and our daughter and son-in-law have full faith in the Modi government,” he said. Singh said that his son-in-law and daughter stranded in Israel are safe and he talked to them over their well being.