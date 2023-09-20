Jaipur: Ramanuj Sharma, the former inspector general of prison, who retired from job 32 years ago, got justice from after 13 years of his death in a case related to his pension.

The High Court has quashed the 24-year-old order which paved the way for deduction of his pension. Along with this, instructions have been given to return the deducted amount with nine percent interest.

Justice Anoop Dhand gave this order on the petition of Ram Madhukar Sharma, successor of Ramanuj Sharma and others. Earlier, a chargesheet was filed on June 29, 1991. His pension benefit was stopped after the chargesheet was filed in the court.

At the same time, he was asked to receive five percent deducted pension money for two years in the pending case of retirement in June 1999. His family members challenged the order and said it was wrong to issue a charge sheet after so many years. After retirement, one can be punished only in serious cases. The contention of his relatives was that the case in which the petitioner has been punished was not very serious.

In such a case, Sharma cannot be punished after retirement. Inspector General of prison, Ramanuj Sharma had died about 13 years ago while this petition was pending in the High Court for 24 years.