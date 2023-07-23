Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): A man in an inebriated state fought with his family and allegedly slammed his 2.5-month-old son on the bed in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The infant died on the spot while police arrested the accused. The incident occurred in village Kheda Ferozepur under Sasni Kotwali police station limits in the district on Saturday evening.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh. According to the police, the accused came home drunk and started to fight and beat his wife. When the other members of the family protested, he fought with them as well. Suddenly, the man picked up his 2.5-month-old sleeping baby and in a fit of rage, slammed him on the side of the cot.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Inspector Crime Jogendra Singh of Sasni Kotwali said that Yogesh is an alcoholic and would fight and abuse his family members after being drunk.

Yogesh's father Ghanshyam said that his son first beat up his wife and when they protested, he started shouting at them. "He suddenly picked up the child and before we realised he slammed him hard on the cot. The child's head hit the side of the cot," Ghanshyam said.

After the incident, Ghanshyam informed the police while a huge crowd gathered outside the house. The villagers caught hold of Yogesh and tied up his hands and feet. They handed him over to the police.

"The child's body has been sent for postmortem and on the basis of Ghanshyam's complaint, a case has been filed against Yogesh at Sasni police station. Action will be taken against the accused," Singh said.