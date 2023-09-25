UTTAR PRADESH DM BASTI TO BEAR EDUCATION EXPENSES OF THREE MINOR SIBLINGS AFTER MURDER OF THEIR PARENTS

Basti: District Magistrate Basti in Uttar Pradesh has taken the responsibility to bear the three minor siblings whose parents were murdered after the alleged gangrape of their mother in the district two days ago, officials said on Monday. The Samajwadi Party has targeted the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state over the double murder.

An official in the district administration said that Distrct Magistrate Basti, Andra Vamsi has pledged to bear the education expenses of the three minor siblings after the shocking murder of their parents. Two days ago, the husband and wife were poisoned to death after gangrape of the woman in the district.

SP takes out candlelight march: The Samajwadi Party has hit out at the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government over the alleged gangrape and double murder case in Basti. Samajwadi Party took out a candle march under the leadership of Ravidas Malhotra in the capital regarding the incident and fiercely attacked the Yogi government.

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav has said that there is “jungle raj” in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government. “In order to protect power, the bullies and goons of BJP are spreading anarchy. BJP leaders have ruined the law and order of the state,” said. Yadav has said that “it seems that the Chief Minister has gone on moral leave”.