UTTAR PRADESH DARUL ULOOM DEOBAND BARS STUDENTS FROM PURSUING OTHER COURSES WHILE BEING ENROLLED AT SEMINARY

Saharanpur Darul Uloom Deoband a worldrenowned Islamic seminary in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has barred students from pursuing other education including English learning while being enrolled at the seminary In an order issued in Urdu Director Education at Darul Uloom Deoband Maulana Hussain Haridwari said that while studying in Darul Uloom Deoband “no other education English etc will be allowed “If any student is found to be involved in this practice or identified by reliable sources he will be expelled as Makhdoom Mooar Hazrat Sadrul Madrasin Sahib has clearly announced it in the reform meeting the order said The Director Education further asked the students not to stay in the rooms and leaving the lesson during the academic hours Also read Future will decide whether Taliban are right or wrong Maulana Arshad MadaniThe Director Education said that Raqim alHaruf and the teachers of Darul Uloom can inspect any room at any time “If any student is found guilty of this crime he will deserve severe punishment he said “Also if a student leaves the classroom before the end of the lesson or is found entering the classroom for the purpose of registering attendance at the end of the hour strict action will be taken against him added the Director Education Sources said that the order came in the backdrop of Darul Uloom students taking English language classes while being enrolled at the Islamic seminary It is learnt that the seminary administration had received inputs that such students leave their classes midway after marking their attendance during the classes Following the inputs a call was taken by the core committee of the institute to bar students from pursuing other courses during their stay at the seminary