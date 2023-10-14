UTTAR PRADESH COURT SENDS ALLEGED AL QAEDA IN INDIAN SUBCONTINENT MEMBER ON 7 DAY ATS REMAND

Lucknow: A local court in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow sent an alleged member of the terrorist outfit Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh and Ansarul Bangla team, on seven-day ATS remand. Sources said that the accused Muffaqir alias Hamidullah alias Sajid Ali Mian, was sent on ATS remand by Special Judge Dinesh Kumar Mishra.

They said Sajid Ali Mian is accused of conspiring to wage war against India and intending to create an Islamic nation by implementing Sharia law in the country. ATS will take the accused into custody and interrogate him from 10 am on October 14 to 6 am on October 20, sources said. While submitting an application on behalf of ATS demanding remand of the accused, government lawyer MK Singh said that the accused is a resident of Bangladesh and he is a member of banned terrorist organizations.

Along with spreading the ideology of terrorist organizations, radicalizing youth for joining the organization, he along with his associates was trying to wage war against the Government of India, which is threatening the unity and integrity of the country, the lawyer said on behalf of the ATS. He further said that the accused along with his associates wants to create an Islamic nation by implementing Sharia law in the country.