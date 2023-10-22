Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced three former officers to four years of imprisonment in connection with an embezzlement case dating back to 2003. The officers were found guilty of fabricating a payment to a home guard for two days, despite the guard's absence under the Puranpur Police Station area.

A home guard, identified as Suraj, was absent from duty from September 10, 2003. His absence from his duty was also recorded in the General Diary by one Munshi Rajaram. Suraj returned to his duty on September 13, 2023, however, was paid Rs 170 without doing any duty.

According to sources, Platoon Commander Chunu Lal in the muster roll of September indicated the absence of the home guard only on September 11 and presence from September 10 to 12. Company Commander Abdul Nafees sent the muster roll with his signature to Puranpur Block Officer Roshan Lal and the home guard received his payment for two days. Subsequently, when the matter came to light a case was registered in the Puranpur Police Station.