Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against eight associates of murdered mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf for sending extortion notes to a man in Prayagraj Police said Atiq s two closest henchmen Abid Pradhan and Farhan who are undaunted by the twin murders were found threatening a man over extortion money Ashraf Siddiqui a resident of Harwara who works for a property dealing firm in Dhumanganj has lodged a complaint accusing extortion against the duo and some others In the FIR the names of Abid Pradhan and others including Farhan who is in jail were mentioned According to the police Farhan who was jailed later extorted money with the help of Abid who was the head of Mariyadih Ashraf Siddiqui a resident of Harwara complained that when he was going to his home Abid Pradhan along with his associates blocked his wayDuring that time they beat him up and also forced him to talk on the phone with the other henchman of Atiq who was in jail Farhan who is in jail also asked Ashraf to pay extortion money and also threatened to kill him if he do not payAbid Pradhan also asked Ashraf to pay saying that he needs to pay his share Thereafter a terrified Ashraf somehow reached home After this incident on May 28 he lodged a formal complaint at Dhumanganj police station Names of Faizan Abubakar and Qamar Harun have also been included in the FIR Farhan who is in jail has 30 cases pending in his name while 34 criminal cases were registered against Abid Pradhan Both of them are accused in the murder of BSP MLA Rajupal in 2005