Mahoba: Police foiled an escape attempt of two persons, who were arrested and lodged at a police outpost after they were found guilty of assaulting a cop in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district.

They made an abortive attempt to flee after snatching a rifle from police custody and were injured in an encounter with the police. Both the accused were injured after being shot in the leg in retaliatory firing by the police. One sub-inspector and two policemen were slightly injured in the incident.

The incident happened at the Afatpura area under the Panwadi police station area. Earlier, a 13-year-old girl, Prince, was crushed to death by a bus. After the death of the teenager, angry people had blocked the road. During this time, the angry mob beat up the Inspector who reached the spot. In this entire matter, the police had registered a case and arrested five people. On Tuesday evening, the police was taking all the accused to Community Health Center Panwadi for medical examination.

According to the police, among the five accused, Parshuram and Monu suddenly pretended to go to the toilet behind Nehru College. Within no time both the accused snatched the rifle of a policeman and started running away. Before the cops could understand anything, they started firing at them.

During a retaliatory firing, both the accused were shot in the legs by the police. Both of them got injured and fell on the ground. According to the police, inspector Surendra, constable Ankit Singh, and Mithun were slightly injured when the accused snatched the rifle from the police. The police immediately admitted the injured to the Community Health Center Panwadi.