UTTAR PRADESH COP BURIED ALIVE AS ROOF OF BARRACK AT DISTRICT POLICE LINE BANDA COLLAPSES

Banda: A policeman died in the district police line Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Monday after the dilapidated roof of the barrack collapsed burying him under the debris, an official said. According to the official, the policeman was sleeping on the verandah of Barrack number 2 of the District Police Line Banda when the roof collapsed burying him underneath.

Soon after the incident, four bulldozers were rushed to the spot even as senior police officers including Superintendent of Police Banda reached the spot to launch a rescue operation. In the ensuing rescue operation, the debris of the roof was removed and the policeman was retrieved from it in a serious condition.

He was taken to Banda District Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an official said. The deceased has been identified as Sonelal, a resident of Kanpur Dehat who was posted at the District Police Line Banda. Dr. Akash, who received Sonelal at the District Hospital said that the policeman brought to the hospital from the district police line had died on the way.

The body has been kept in the mortuary and further action is being taken under law. Pertinently, last month, the under-construction building of Madhav cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha collapsed burying two labourers alive. Police had said that the cinema hall had been undergoing renovation when it collapsed.

Earlier in the month, another under-construction house in Wazirganj had collapsed due to heavy rain in Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh.Municipal officials had said that they had found that the street behind the house was found sunken after rain and as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated from nearby houses.