Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to post his congratulations on the completion of four years of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Congratulations to all on the completion of 4 years of the abolition of Article 370 and 35-A, which have been the father and nurturer of separatism, terrorism, familism and misrule in Jammu and Kashmir for decades and have been a blot on our national unity and integrity!” Yogi tweeted in Hindi. The chief minister further praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With this historic work done under the successful leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Mr Modi, the resolution of 'One Country-One Mark-One Legislation' was fulfilled, on the other hand, joining with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas', Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh regions are touching new heights of development today,” Adityanath posted.

“Today, these areas are providing more powerful and new dimensions to the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. The Centre abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on Wednesday begun hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Constitution bench comprised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya. (ANI)