Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) : A girl had set out to go to school early in the morning with a smiling face as usual, but little did she know that the driver with whom she was going was a maniac. The shocking incident took place in Rawatpur police station area of ​​the Kanpur city. where the school van driver allegedly raped a student studying in class 6 in the van itself.

When the student reached the school and informed about this to the principal, he did not take the matter seriously. When the student reached home late on Friday evening, she narrated her entire ordeal to her family.

After this, the family members reached Rawatpur police station on Saturday and filed a complaint against the driver and the principal. After the complaint, when the police got the student medically examined, the rape was confirmed. After this, the police arrested the van driver. Besides, a case has also been registered against the principal for not taking the matter seriously. This matter is being discussed in full swing in the entire region.

School van will be tested with chemicals: It is being investigated whether the rape incident happened with only one student or with other students also. To find out whether the school van driver has tried to do obscene acts with other girl students or not, chemical testing of the van will be done to find the fingerprints of the driver in the van and an order to this effect has been given by ACP Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey.