UTTAR PRADESH CAT LIFTS SLEEPING INFANT FROM HOME KILLS HER AFTER DROPPING FROM ROOF

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): An infant died after a cat dropped her from the roof of a house in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. The cat had lifted the infant while she was sleeping on the bed beside her twin brother on Sunday.

The shocking incident has come to light from Gauntara Patti Bhauni village under Usawan police station area of the district. The cat was running away with the infant when family members noticed it and raised an alarm.

Hearing their screams, the cat released the infant from its mouth. The child fell from the roof to the courtyard of the house and succumbed to her wounds on the spot. The family members buried the body this morning.

According to relatives, Reshma had given birth to twins, a boy and a girl 15 days back. Both the children were sleeping on the bed when suddenly a cat came there and picked up the girl. On hearing the child crying, the relatives ran to the room and found one of the infant missing.

They got scared and by following the direction of the cries they reached the roof. There, they saw the cat scratching the child. The relatives created noise to frighten away the cat. The animal ran away but dropped the child from the roof.

The child died on the spot after falling from such a height. The family members of the child are in shock and grief. According to the relatives, the cat was seen roaming around the house for the last few days but nobody knew that it would kill the child.