Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr court sentences three convicts to death in 2019 kidnapping and murder of three children
Published: 5 minutes ago
Bulandshahr: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr sentenced three people to death on Wednesday in connection with kidnapping and murder of three children in the year 2019, sources said. The sentence was pronounced by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Manu Kalia. The case relates to the kidnapping and murder of three children way back on May 25, 2019.
Three children were kidnapped and shot dead by the accused on the said day. The children were kidnapped from Kotwali Nagar area and their bodies were found in Shikarpur area. The court had acquitted one accused in the murder case.
