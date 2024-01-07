Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An elderly man was allegedly murdered after which his body was stuffed in a cardboard box and thrown into a drain in the Barra area of the district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident could have taken place on December 21. "Upon receiving information, we reached the spot, but could not find the body of 60-year-old Sunil Jaiswal. We only found a slipper, which was lying on a drain," they added.

Police further said that Jaiswal, a resident of Varun Vihar of Barra police station, used to work in the Bhasin tent house of Barra. "He went to work on December 21 but did not return home. Sunil Bhasin, the owner of the Bhasin ten house came to Jaiswal's home and informed his kin that his slippers were found on a drain," a police official added.

Police examined the CCTV footage, through which it has come to light that a few unidentified people were seen throwing a heavy cardboard box.