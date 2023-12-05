Varanasi: 'Beggar's Corporation', a company that transforms beggars into entrepreneurs, has launched a 100-day citizen awareness campaign aimed at making Varanasi India's first beggar-free city by March 2027. It appeals to people not to give alms to beggars, but to send them to the company to work and earn with dignity.

Founder of the 'corporation', Chandan Mishra on Tuesday said, "Training centres have been opened to employ the beggars and the corporation will give city awards to the citizens who bring them to work. Any person who will cooperate in making the city beggar free and will fight against beggars will be rewarded with Rs 1000."

"According to a survey, there are about 6000 beggars in Varanasi, out of which 1400 are children. 'Beggar's Corporation' targets able-bodied beggars belonging to the age group of 18-40 living with family or children. "By giving three months of training to all of them and getting cotton bags and other things prepared, a campaign to start puja material and flower shops will be started in a year," Chandan Mishra said.

"Starting with 50 beggar families in April 2024, it will provide sustainable alternatives to 1000 beggar families in six phases by 2027. Beggars Corporation has currently uplifted 17 families from the trap of beggary, who are earning with respect by engaging in various businesses," Mishra added.

Chandra Mishra further said that 'Beggar's Corporation' is the first company in which beggars will get a stake. The corporation is going to enter into a three-year contract with the beggars to provide them with minimum livelihood assistance of Rs 10,000 every month and Rs 1 lakh after three years. By getting the share, the beggars will get a minimum of Rs 4.6 lakh in three years.

Mishra said that the corporation has appealed to the people to bring beggars to the organization instead of giving alms. The corporation has also requested the government and administration to identify the real beggars after conducting a survey and issue them identity cards.​