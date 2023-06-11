Meerut The Balaji and Shanidev Temple in Meerut have come up with an advisory which asks devotees to wear decent clothes while entering its premises The temple committee has put up boards reading Humble request please wear decent clothes and enter this temple outside the temple located in Meerut s West End Road The temple committee s decision has been welcomed by the devotees Mahamandaleshwar Sri Sri 108 Mahendra Das Maharaj of Akhil Bharatiya Sripanch Nirmohi Akhara said people coming to the temple believe in Sanatan dharma but many come here wearing clothes that are against Sanatani culture While some devotees come in ripped jeans many wear shorts and tights These clothes are not part of our Indian culture Nowadays people come to the temples in whatever dress they feel like It has to be understood that one cannot come here wearing something that is worn in the house Every place has a decorum he said He further said that the western culture has spoiled the country s atmosphere and there is a need to make people aware about the Indian culture and tradition He said that the custom of wearing decent dress while going to a religious place should be followed at all temples across the country Men should come in pantshirt or dhotikurta and women in traditional Indian dresses he said adding that if someone comes wearing indecent clothes by mistake he himself will explain before sending the person back Also Read Maharashtra temple association comes up with dress code for devotees at four temples in NagpurDevotee Bina Devi said that people should follow Indian traditions and backed the temple committee s decision on dress code Another devotee Raminder Kaur said that it is very important to abide by the Indian culture and tradition