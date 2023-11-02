Uttar Pradesh: Badaun SDM suspended for sending summon to Governor
Published: 51 minutes ago
Badaun: The Uttar Pradesh government suspended the SDM of Judicial Vineet Kumar, who was posted in Sadar Tehsil, for sending a summon to the Governor. The DM has also suspended SDM Peshkar Badan Singh.
Earlier, a summon was sent to Governor Anandiben Patel from the office of SDM of Judicial Court to appear in the court in a land acquisition case. In this matter, the principal secretary also called for a report from the District Magistrate.
Actually, summons were sent to the Governor in the matter of land acquisition by SDM Judicial of Badaun Sadar Tehsil. On October 18, he was asked to appear in the SDM court to present his case. After this, a letter was issued by the Governor's secretary expressing displeasure.
Chandrahas, a resident of village Loda Baheri under the Civil Line police station area, had filed a case in the SDM Judicial Court of Sadar Tehsil. According to the petition filed in the SDM Judicial Court, it was alleged that the property of Katori Devi had been registered in his name by one of her relatives.
The property was sold in the name of Lekhraj. A few days later, some part of the said land near Badaun Bypass Bahedi was acquired by the government. After the acquisition of that property, Lekhraj received an amount of about Rs 12 lakh from the government. After getting information about this, Katori Devi's nephew Chandrahas had filed a petition in the Judicial SDM Court of Sadar Tehsil. On this, a notice was issued from the SDM Judicial Court to Lekhraj and the Governor to appear before the court.