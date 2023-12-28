Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): In a significant move ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the railway station in the holy town has been rechristened "Ayodhya Dham". It was earlier called Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the station on December 30. He will also oversee the preparations for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22 next year.

Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh taking to his 'X'(formerly Twitter) shared the news.

He tweeted, "Ayodhya Junction became 'Ayodhya Dham' Junction under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #ayodhyaa_dhaam_jNkshn as per the expectation of public sentiments," the post read.

The city is gearing up for the grand occasion with authorities leaving no stone unturned to meticulously keep a watch on the work. The renovated railway station will have refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, and wall paintings of Lord Ram, among many other amenities. In addition, the station will have medical facilities, a tourist information centre and elevators.

With several dignitaries slated to be part of the inauguration, Ayodhya is up for challenge to live up to their expectations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath is also assessing the progress of the work regularly ahead of the inauguration.