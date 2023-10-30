UTTAR PRADESH ANCIENT GATE DEMOLISHED TO EASE MOVEMENT OF DEVOTEES IN AYODHYA

Ayodhya: Amid the construction work of the grand Ram temple at Ramnagari in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the local temple administration has demolished an ancient gate to facilitate the movement of devotees to other local temples, sources said. Along with the construction of the grand Ram temple, the rush to other major temples of the religious city is also continuing.

In this connection, a decision was taken by the saints of Hanumangarhi that the ancient exit gate be demolished. According to the decision by the seers, a bulldozer was rushed in to the site on Sunday night which demolished the gate to facilitate the movement of devotees. Sources said that an escalator will also be installed in the area for the facilitation of devotees to reach the Hanuman temple nestled at the higher reaches of Ayodhya.

Pertinently, through the ancient gate, mainly the priests of Hanumangarhi used to travel. When the rush of devotees increased during the festive season, the devotees were taken out through the back route of Hanumangarhi. Sources said that after the demolition of the ancient gate, the road will be widened and an escalator will be installed in the area.

The famous Siddha Peetha in Ramnagari Ayodhya is an ancient temple situated on a mound at a great height from the ground level in Hanumangarhi. Lakhs of devotees visit the site throughout the year to have a glimpse of Lord Hanuman. Due to the height of the temple, old and disabled devotees were not able to have darshan of Hanuman.

After the demolition of the ancient gate and once the escalator is completed, devotees will be able to easily reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple through from the back side of Hanumangarhi. National President of Sankat Mochan Seva, Sanjay Das said that the ancient gate in the backyard of Hanumangarhi has been broken.