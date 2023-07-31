UTTAR PRADESH AIMIM LEADER UZMA PARVEEN BOOKED FOR CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS AGAINST CHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATH ON TWITTER

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case against All India Majlis Itihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Uzma Parveen for allegedly calling Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a ''mafia'', sources said on Monday. It is learnt that the case has been registered against Uzma in the cybercrime police station for her controversial comments against CM Adityanath on social media.

Head Constable Subodh Kumar Pandey, posted at the Cybercrime police station confirmed that a case has been registered against Uzma at the police station for her controversial post against CM Adityanath under relevant sections of law. Pandey said that the case was registered against Uzma on the directions of IG Law and Order.

Pandey further said that Uzma in her recent Twitter post has used abusive words against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that Uzma has described CM Yogi as a “mafia, rapist and instigator of violence” in her post on social media. Besides, she has also threatened to take up arms against the UP Chief Minister, Head Constable Pandey said.

Uzma Parveen, a resident of Lucknow, is often in headlines for fiery speeches against the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government in particiular and Prime Minister led BJP government at the Centre. Uzma Parveen, who contested the Legislative Assembly elections from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), recently posted a picture on social media offering Namaz on the road near the Legislative Assembly in the capital in protest against the restrictions on the Muslim prayers at public places.

She had also dared the police and the government to stop her from offering Namaz on the road. During the protest against CAA and NRC, a dozen cases were registered against Uzma Parveen in Thakurganj police station.