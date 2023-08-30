UTTAR PRADESH ADG RAILWAYS JAI NARAYAN SINGH VISITS AYODHYA REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS AT RAILWAY STATION

Ayodhya: Additional Director General Railways Uttar Pradesh, Jai Narayan Singh on Tuesday visited Ayodhya to review the arrangements for the devotees to the grand Ram temple, sources said. It is learnt that the ADG Railways visited the Ayodhya Junction railway station where he took stock of the facilities for passengers.

Sources said that ADG Railway Jai Narayan Singh laid emphasis on the coordination between the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force and the district police Ayodhya in view of the expected huge rush of devotees to the temple. The ADG Railways said that the security at the railway station is being enhanced for the safety of the passengers.

Also read: Ayodhya Railway Station to be ready by December, says official

He further said that the long awaited metal detectors at the railway station will be installed soon. In view of the recent fire incident inside a train in Tamil Nadu's Madurai allegedly caused by a gas cylinder blast, the ADG Railways said that people will be made aware that they should not carry inflammable material in the train.

It can be recalled that nine pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were burnt to death after the Lucknow-Rameswaram Express they were on board caught fire allegedly due to an unauthorised gas cylinder on Saturday Aug. 26. The ADG Railways said that the security personnel will be scaled up at the railway station.

He said that the GRP, RPF and Civil Police have been asked to submit a proposal in this regard. Earlier, ADG Railways Jai Narayan Singh was given a guard of honor at the circuit house on his arrival. IG Range Praveen Kumar and SSP Rajkaran Nayyar were also present on the occasion.