Jhansi: At least 1,000 people fell ill after eating food at a Trayodashi event at Baroda village under Poonch police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. Within no time, government and private hospitals were repleted with a crowd of sick people. Some seriously ill patients were referred to hospitals in Gwalior. The SDM and the Medical Superintendent immediately reached the spot.

On October 27, there was a Trayodashi event at the former Pradhan's house at Baroda. Hundreds of people, who attended the event with their families, took food there. After some time, people started complaining of dizziness, vomitting, and suffered from diarrhoea.

Within a short pan, the number of patients kept increasing in almost all the hospitals of Poonch, Samthar, and Month. The patients whose health condition was critical were referred to Jhansi, and some serious patients were sent to Gwalior. On Sunday, patients from Kasba Poonch and Samthar hospitals were referred to Month CHC. During this time, a crowd of dozens of patients also gathered at the trauma center. Ambulances kept coming to CHC with patients.

The situation worsened as there was a shortage of ambulances. The treatment of the patients who arrived earlier could not be done before the second ambulance arrived with the patients.