UTTAR PRADESH 65 YEAR OLD WOMAN RAPED IN ALIGARH SEARCH ON FOR ACCUSED

Aligarh: An 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth of her village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and was also beaten up when she protested. Based on the woman's complaint, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation while the victim has been sent for medical examination.

The incident occurred when the elderly woman was taking food for her husband to the field. In her complaint, the victim said that the youth suddenly came from behind and stopped her. Grabbing her arm, the accused dragged her to the nearby field where she was raped, the complainant said. The complainant also said that the youth assaulted her when tried to shout for help.

After the incident, the accused fled while the woman went to Akrabad police station to file a complaint. Police said that the woman is a migrant labourer and goes to the field everyday to deliver food for her husband. The woman has identified the accused as Jitendra alias Jeeta, police said.

Akrabad police station chief Awadhesh Kumar said that a written complaint has been received at the police station from an elderly woman. In her complaint, the woman told that she was raped on her way to the field. Based on the woman's complaint, we have registered a case of molestation and assualt against the youth. To begin with the woman has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination. If medical examination confirms rape, then stringent sections would be imposed. Investigations are underway and a search has been launched for the accused youth," he said.