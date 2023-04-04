Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident, two women and five children of a family had allegedly locked themselves up in a room without food and water and were rescued by the police after a week in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday. The incident has been reported from Bahadurganj area of Tilhar police station of Shahjahanpur district.

Locals said that they did not see their neighbour named Banarasi or any of the family members in the locality for almost a week. Locals said that they were apprehensive of some untoward incident and tried to open the door but, it was locked from inside. When two neighbors entered the house through a window using a ladder, they were shocked to find two women and five children locked in a room.

The room was had been locked from inside, the locals said. The locals said that they further noticed that the family members, who had been without food and water for the past several days were speaking something incoherently. Besides, all the seven family members' foreheads and faces were invariably smeared with a red colour, the locals said.

The worried locals soon called the police after which the the police from the nearby police station rushed to the spot and broke the door and took out the inmates locked in the room. After rescuing the two women and five children, the police sent them to the Community Health Center through an ambulance. Three of the family members were referred to the nearest medical college after their condition worsened.

The locking of the door by the inmates from inside and the red colour smeared on their foreheads and faces is leading to the speculation that the family members were trying to gain some spiritual powers. Further probe into the matter is awaited.