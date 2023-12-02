UTTAR PRADESH 4100 CUSTOMERS TO GET EV SUBSIDY TODAY

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will approve issue of subsidy to 4100 electric vehicle owners across the state of which, 600 customers from Lucknow will get the amount credited to their bank accounts today. The CM will also flag off 50 buses and 12 vans on the occasion.

Customers who bought electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh after October 14, 2022 are eligible for claiming EV subsidy from the government. The electric vehicle owners are entitled to get a subsidy of upto Rs 1 lakh, while for two-wheelers, the amount is Rs 5,000.

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide the EV subsidy to the first two lakh buyers of electric two-wheelers, 25,000 electric four-wheelers, 400 e-buses and 1000 e-goods carriers. In order to avail the subsidy, buyers have to apply through the designated web portal and the amount will be credited to their bank accounts following a four-step verification process.

The subsidy scheme was launched by the Uttar Pradesh government earlier this year to promote adoption of electric vehicles thereby reducing carbon emission. Under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022, apart from the subsidy, the electric vehicle owners are being given a road tax and registration fee exemption for three years.

At an event in the city today, Adityanath will flag off 50 buses of the state transport corporation, 38 interceptor vehicles and 12 publicity vans. This apart, MoUs will be signed with Maruti Suzuki for automation of five driving training and testing institutes along with skill development mission and livelihood mission for training of women drivers.