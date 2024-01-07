UTTAR PRADESH 40 50 PEOPLE BARGED INTO MY RESIDENCE ON SATURDAY ALLEGES BJP LEADER RUBY ASIF KHAN

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Two days after BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan received death threats, she alleged that a group of people barged into her residence here on Saturday night.

She further alleged that a group of 40-50 people barged into the house and started a fight with the home guard sitting there. The home guard was deployed after the BJP leader received "death threats".

Ruby's husband Asif Khan said on Saturday night a home guard was present at their residence when the incident took place. "A group of people barged into our house and misbehaved with the security personnel and home guard. Police then arrived at the spot after receiving the information and two people were taken into custody," claimed Asif Khan.

Ruby, vice president of Aligarh Jaiganj Mandal Mahila Morcha, had installed a temple of Lord Ram in her house on January 1 and said she along with her family would worship Lord Ram till January 22.

Two days after the installation of the Lord Ram idol, she received a death threat. Ruby said, “Two days ago, some fundamentalists put a leaflet in my house saying that after 72 hours they will kill me along with my family as I am a devotee of Lord Ram.”

However, Aligarh Circle Officer-1 Abhai Pandey said, "40 to 50 people did not attack them at night. There were only two boys, who were sitting on the street. Police personnel have been deployed there. The two boys have been detained. One of them has been identified as Alwaz Khan and the other was a minor. Alwaz was later taken to the police station and interrogated. His sister lives there, to whom he had gone to give money.”