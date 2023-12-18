UTTAR PRADESH 4 KILLED IN PICKUP VAN TRUCK COLLISION IN JALAUN

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons, including a two-year-old boy were killed and six others were injured in a collision between a speeding truck and a pickup van on Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway 27 on Sunday night.

The accident took place near Kaitheri Toll Plaza of the highway when a pickup van carrying 10 passengers were returning from Jhansi. A truck approaching from the opposite direction at a high speed lost control and rammed into the pickup van leading which, the latter overturned. A huge crowd gathered at the spot after the accident.

On getting information, police reached here and with the help of locals, pulled out the trapped passengers from beneath the van. The van that had overturned was damaged by the impact of collision.

All the passengers were taken to the district hospital by ambulances. Four passengers, including a teenager and a child, died during treatment while remaining six are presently undergoing treatment. Doctors stated that they were all out of danger.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Munni Devi, 16-year-old Nancy, 28-year-old Priyanka and 2-year-old Anirudh. All passengers of the pickup van were residents of Muhana village of Dakor police station area. They had gone to Orchha and Datia in the pickup van for an outing on the weekend. It was quite late at night when they were returning home.