Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 37-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife to death inside a car, suspecting her fidelity in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. Police said after the murder, the accused sat with his wife's body for a few hours while the couple's two children, aged 5 and 12 years were sitting in the back seat of the car.

The incident came to light after a patrolling team passing by the area detected the car parked on the roadside. When the policemen went near the car for questioning, they were stunned by the scene. They, broke the windscreen after the accused refused to open the car and arrested him.

The accused, identified as Rahul Mishra, son of Dinesh Chandra Mishra, is a resident of Safipur in Unnao district. The couple had a love marriage in 2008. The deceased hailed from Rae Bareli's Mile Area police station area. Her father said that Rahul used to doubt his daughter's character from the beginning and would often fight with her.

On Saturday, Rahul was taking his wife and children to Rae Bareilly. But, instead of Rae Bareilly he reached Purvanchal Expressway and parked the car on the roadside near Majesh intersection. After which, he strangulated his wife to death in front of the children, who were sitting in the back seat.

The jurisdictional officer Baldirai Ramesh Kumar said Rahul Mishra murdered his wife in the car in front of the children. When the patrolling team saw the car, it became suspicious and went towards it.

"When the police team asked the accused to open the car, he initially refused. The windscreen of the car had to be broken. The children informed about the incident and the accused has been taken into custody," police said.

Rahul's father-in-law filed a complaint against him for murdering his daughter. The body has been sent for postmortem and legal action is being taken in this matter, police said. Also, both the children have been sent for medical counselling.