Uttar Pradesh: 35-year-old SI shot dead by unidentified assailants

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) : A 35-year-old sub inspector of police was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Firozabad district here on Thursday night, according to police sources. The deceased cop was identified as Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Mishra, 35, who was in-charge of the Chandanpur outpost of the Aurav police station.

The incident took place when the SI was returning after investigating a case. He was shot at near Chandanpur village, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari. The injured cop was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SSP said. Dinesh Mishra, a resident of Kannauj district, was returning after investigating a dowry death case. The cop sustained bleeding, fatal injuries in the tragic incident.

A case has been registered and investigation launched. A sub-inspector was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Firozabad district yesterday. Firozabad SP Ashish Tiwari said that the incident took place when Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Mishra, posted at Araon police station, was returning from Chandpur village, where he had gone for investigation in a dowry case. Multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the case and arrest the culprits. The Gangsters' Act will be invoked against the accused, sources said. (with agency inputs)