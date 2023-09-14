UTTAR PRADESH 20 INJURED AS BUS FALLS FROM FLYOVER IN GHAZIABAD

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: At least 20 passengers were injured, after a bus they were travelling fell from a flyover in Ghaziabad on Thursday, police said. The mishap took place on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (National Highway-9) when the Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus was going from Meerut to Delhi.

According to a senior police official, the driver lost control of the vehicle, broke the divider near the Hawa Hawai restaurant and fell from a bridge into a field. The locals alerted the police and admitted the injured passengers to nearby hospitals. As of now, no casualties, have been reported.

Naresh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mussoorie zone, said that the mishap occurred at around 5 PM. "The injured have been referred to Sanjay Nagar-based Joint Hospital and Sarvodaya Hospital through ambulance. We will register a case in this connection," the ACP said.

Mohammad Sadiq, who was injured in the mishap, said that the bus had also hit a pole before falling into the field. "I was sleeping in the bus and suddenly I started hearing people making noise. When I woke up, I saw that I was injured and the bus had fallen into the field. I don't remember what happened after that."

Meanwhile, between July 11 and July 18, 2023, nine people lost their lives in four road accidents in Ghaziabad on National Highway 9. Ghaziabad Traffic Police is making efforts to control accidents. The traffic police are trying to control accidents through public awareness.

