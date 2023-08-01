UTTAR PRADESH 14 YEAR OLD GIRL RAPED IMPREGNATED BURIED AFTER SHE DIED DURING ABORTION ACCUSED ABSCONDING

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): A teenager became pregnant after allegedly being raped by the owner of the house where she worked as a domestic help. The accused took the girl for abortion where she died due to excessive bleeding. Then, the accused secretly buried her on the riverbed.

The shocking incident that occurred in Mahuli area of Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district on Monday came to light after the girl's family started searching for her. When the family reached the hospital they were told that their daughter, who had come for abortion died. The family members were in the dark about the girl's pregnancy and filed a police complaint. Police said that investigations have been initiated and necessary action will be taken against the accused.

According to villagers, the 14-year-old girl used to go to the house of the accused to work as a domestic helper. Around Two to three months back, the accused allegedly raped the girl. But, out of fear the girl did not inform her family about the incident.

On Monday, the accused came to the victim's house and told that the girl was suffering from some health problem. He offered to take the girl to the hospital for checkup. The family sent the girl with him without doubting his intentions.

The victim's father said that when his daughter did not return home from the hospital they became worried. "When we reached the hospital, we learnt that my daughter was pregnant and had been brought there for abortion. We were also told that she had died following excessive bleeding," the victim's father said.

The family then went to the accused's house but he was absconding. "We have come to know that the man along with some others secretly buried my daughter's body on the riverbed. We informed police at around 1.30 am," he added.

Mahuli police station chief Bhagwan Singh said that based on the complaint of the girl's family, a case has been registered under sections relevant sections of the IPC, SC-ST Act and POCSO Act against the accused. A letter has been submitted to the district magistrate to exhume the body for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said that the girl's relatives have alleged that she was raped, impregnated and then taken for abortion. They have also complained that her body was buried after she died in the hospital, Singh said.