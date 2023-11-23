UP YOUTUBER FOUND DEAD UNDER MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): A popular YouTuber died under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kanir Nagar district last night amid the ongoing dispute with her husband.

Malti Chauhan had become famous in a very short period for her reels in her YouTube channel, which has 70 lakh followers. She was married to Vishnu Raj four years back and has a son. However, the couple was having a dispute since the last few months. Both were uploading videos about the dispute on their respective YouTube channels. These videos of marital dispute had become a topic of discussion recently.

On Wednesday night, Malti was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her home. There is a stir in the area following the news of the YouTuber's death. On getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that investigations have been initiated and action will be taken accordingly.

According to Vishnu, he had got Malti married off to a man named Arjun and they were living separately.

On hearing the news of Malti's death, a crowd gathered outside her house. Locals said that the dispute between the couple was due to Vishnu's extra-marital affairs with another woman. A neighbour said that in a recent video, Malti had said that she was going to visit her in-laws' house.

It was learnt that Malti hailed from a poor family but came to the limelight recently following popularity of her YouTube channel. Both she and her husband earned quite a lot from their YouTube channels.