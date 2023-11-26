UP YOUTH ASSAULTED URINATED UPON BY FRIENDS IN MEERUT 1 HELD

Meerut: A youth from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was beaten up and urinated on the face by his friends, police said on Sunday. A video of the incident, which took place on November 13, was caught on camera and uploaded online. Police have arrested the prime accused.

SP City Piyush Kumar Singh said that based on the complaint of the youth's father, a case was registered and investigations were initiated. The youth, who hailed from Medical police station area, had gone to attend a party a day after Diwali, where he got into an argument with his friends over some girls of Chaudhary Charan University. The youth's father complained that his son was assaulted by his friends and was urinated on his face.

In a video that went viral, the youth is seen sitting on the ground with folded hands seeking forgiveness but, a man standing in front of the youth, urinated on his face.

Investigations revealed that while returning from the party the youth was kidnapped by his friends while returning from the party. They took the youth to Jagriti Vihar Extension where they beat him up. After this, a friend urinated on him while others kept abusing him and one of them made a video of the attack.

The youth's father said that his son pleaded in front of his friends several times and even touched their feet, but the accused did not leave him. They even started blackmailing the youth on the basis of the video. When his friends kept threatening him, he informed his family.