UP WOMAN SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR MURDERING NRI HUSBAND HER LOVER GETS LIFE IMPRISONMENT

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A court in Uttar Pradesh has ordered death sentence to the wife of NRI Sukhjit Singh, who was murdered in 2016 while the convict's lover was sentenced for life.

Singh was murdered by his wife, Ramandeep Kaur with the help of Gurupreet alias Bittu, with whom she was in a relationship. Both Ramandeep and Bittu were convicted on October 5, 2023 by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj Kumar Srivastava and the verdict was announced on Saturday.

During the hearing, the testimony of Singh's six-year-old son played an important role. The boy had reportedly seen his father getting murdered in front of his eyes and narrated the incident before court.

On September 1, 2016, Singh's blood soaked body was found in a farm house outside Basantapur village in Banda police station area. He was murdered by slitting the throat and two pet dogs were also poisoned to death. During investigations, suspicion turned towards his wife and finally, Ramandeep and Bittu were arrested.

Sukhjeet and Ramandeep were British nationals. Investigations revealed that Singh's wife was having an affair with Bittu in England. The duo conspired to kill Singh and hatched a conspiracy to kill him. The two brought him to India on some pretext and murdered him.

After the verdict, Sukhjeet's mother Ansh Kaur thanked the court and said that she felt relieved to find that action was being taken against the culprits who brutally murdered her son. "The punishment given to the culprits has given us a lot of peace. We always had confidence in the judicial system," she said.